Heat Wave Building Next Week Clouds will leave the area late tonight and sunshine will return for the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 60s with afternoon highs in the 80s Saturday and Sunday. A very isolated shower will be possible Saturday afternoon. Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days due to the forecast for excessive heat in the Tennessee Valley. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s but the added humidity will make it feel anywhere from 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon. A few storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon with a heat index once again near 105. Highs will remain in the 90s all of next week with morning lows in the lower to middle 70s. Be prepared for the heat and stay hydrated. Be sure to check on the elderly and keep an eye on your pets.

