Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Golfing for a good cause: Swing “Fore” Children Golf Tournament is back in Huntsville

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville is home to one of only eight St. Jude Affiliate Clinics in the country. That means every week, kids and their families travel here for treatments that can be incredibly difficult.

One local doctor is trying to ease the burden through the Crim Compassion Fund.

Dr. Frank Crim is a retired dentist who has called the Rocket City home his entire life. As a way to give back, he started the Crim Compassion Fund with the Huntsville Hospital Foundation. The money raised in this fund goes towards the emotional and comfort needs of Pediatric Oncology patients and families.

This Compassion Fund provides financial assistance, gift cards, toys and games, “No Mo Chemo” parties, Christmas gifts for patients and their siblings, Wall of Heroes portraits, college scholarships, and much more.

And coming up is the annual Swing “Fore” Children with Cancer Golf Tournament. The father/son golf tournament is one of the most anticipated events to raise proceeds for the Crim Foundation.

This year’s tournament takes place Monday, June 20 at The Ledges Golf Course in Huntsville.

For more information or register, visit HuntsvilleHospitalFoundation.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison
House fire in Guntersville
Lake house under construction destroyed in Guntersville
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Crash involving school bus, truck in Madison County
Multiple students suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus, truck on Maysville Road