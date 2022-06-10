Golfing for a good cause: Swing “Fore” Children Golf Tournament is back in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville is home to one of only eight St. Jude Affiliate Clinics in the country. That means every week, kids and their families travel here for treatments that can be incredibly difficult.

One local doctor is trying to ease the burden through the Crim Compassion Fund.

Dr. Frank Crim is a retired dentist who has called the Rocket City home his entire life. As a way to give back, he started the Crim Compassion Fund with the Huntsville Hospital Foundation. The money raised in this fund goes towards the emotional and comfort needs of Pediatric Oncology patients and families.

This Compassion Fund provides financial assistance, gift cards, toys and games, “No Mo Chemo” parties, Christmas gifts for patients and their siblings, Wall of Heroes portraits, college scholarships, and much more.

And coming up is the annual Swing “Fore” Children with Cancer Golf Tournament. The father/son golf tournament is one of the most anticipated events to raise proceeds for the Crim Foundation.

This year’s tournament takes place Monday, June 20 at The Ledges Golf Course in Huntsville.

For more information or register, visit HuntsvilleHospitalFoundation.org.

