Florence Police Department K9 retires

Hercules
Hercules(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department’s K9, Hercules, retired after six years with the department on Friday.

Hercules began his career with Florence PD on March 29, 2016, after being donated to the department by Global K9 Protection Services. Hercules was partnered with officer Gina Butler after undergoing two years of training.

Hercules was also partnered with officer Eddie Grissom. Now, at eight-years-old, Hercules is unable to meet the physical demands of his role as a police K9. He will now enjoy retirement with Grissom and his family.

