Finally Friday Forecast

Friday
Friday(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Finally Friday… what a week for weather.

Temperatures comfortable to start off your morning with lows hovering in the 50s and 60s. By far the most comfortable morning so far.

NE winds continue today, providing a cool breeze and helping to keep air dry. It looks like your Friday will see some rain, but everything severe is settling south. A few scattered showers and storms are still expected.

Another day in the 80s, but slightly warmer than 24 hours ago… its onward and upward from here. Dry for a good chunk of your weekend, and as we see skies dry up, temperatures begin to soar.

A Heat Streak for next week, as we track the 90s and excessive heat across North Alabama. Heat indices will be in the triple digits and dangerously hot. Heat safety is a MUST Sunday through Wednesday and for the rest of the summer months.

In the next 10 days we will see less chances for rain, but hot temperatures settling in.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

