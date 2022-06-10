Arab man wanted for shooting at police officers on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple north Alabama agencies are searching for an Arab man on Friday morning following a failed traffic stop and an alleged shot at officers.

Our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam spoke with Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn on the incident. Sherman Nicholas Pierce, age 39 of Arab, has been identified as a person of interest, according to Chief Washburn.

Pierce allegedly did not stop for police after officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. A pursuit ensued down Highway 69 onto Warrenton Road. Officers involved in the pursuit reportedly said Pierce discharged a firearm with at least one shot striking a police vehicle. He fled on foot after getting his vehicle stuck on the Beech Creek boat ramp.

Pierce is described as standing 5′10″ and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Washburn said officers with Arab and Guntersville Police Departments are still searching in the area of the Beech Creek boat ramp.

Pierce is wanted for attempted murder after shooting at police officers.

If you have information on Pierce, contact the Arab Police Department.

