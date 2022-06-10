Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

African lion arrives at Birmingham Zoo

Josh the African lion.
Josh the African lion.(Source: The Birmingham Zoo/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Next time you go to The Birmingham Zoo be sure to look for the new African lion, Josh!

The Zoo posted, in part, “We are thrilled to announce the newest addition to our Zoo family, a young male African lion. Age 6, Josh came to us from the San Antonio Zoo, also accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). The Birmingham Zoo joins the AZA and other zoos around the world in the African lion SAFE program and maintaining Species Survival Plan ® (SSP) programs for cooperative breeding and conservation initiatives.

According to Scott Kayser, Zoo Manager of Predators, “The Animal Care Professionals that work with Josh have done a great job of acclimating him to his new home here at the Birmingham Zoo. While Josh was a bit shy at first, he’s proven to be very resilient and has quickly warmed up to his keepers. We are all excited for everyone to meet him.”

You can view their full post below.

📢🦁Welcome New African Lion, Josh!! We are thrilled to announce the newest addition to our Zoo family, a young male...

Posted by The Birmingham Zoo on Thursday, June 9, 2022

The Zoo says guests are invited to see Josh now, as he has appropriately acclimated and is currently enjoying his spacious habitat!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison
House fire in Guntersville
Lake house under construction destroyed in Guntersville
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Crash involving school bus, truck in Madison County
Multiple students suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus, truck on Maysville Road

Latest News

An adult and one child have been transported to Huntsville Hospital.
Multi-vehicle wreck near Trinity Lane
UNA to vote on 5% tuition increase
UNA approves 5% cost of attendance increase
Sherman Nicholas Pierce
Arab, Guntersville officers searching for person of interest following pursuit, shot fired
MCSO: Help investigators identify this suspect
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: investigators need help identifying golf course theft suspect