Why online and app dating doesn’t have to be that scary

By Maggie Hempstead
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are you tired of explaining your relationship status to your extended family on holidays?

There’s no need to make dating harder than it already is. Online dating apps, such as Bumble are here to make your life that much easier. Bumble representative and relationship expert Shan Boodram shed some light on how the dating app works and the different features such as incognito, snooze, Bumble Bizz, Bumble BFF and travel mode, that make it stand out from the rest.

For more information visit Bumble.com or download on your phone’s app store.

