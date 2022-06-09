What’s poppin’ at Kernel Kullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I’m a believer that popcorn is the best all-around snack. You can make it salty or sweet, take it on the go or straight to the couch for a movie night.

So, if you’re looking for something to munch on, step inside Kernel Kullman, a gourmet popcorn and candy shop in Cullman’s downtown Warehouse District.

The dream started when Neal McLeod and his wife visited a similar shop on their honeymoon in the ‘90s. They never let that idea go and once they retired, they put their dream to work and opened a store selling old fashion candy, glass bottled sodas, homemade fudge and over 70 flavors of gourmet popcorn.

Stay true to the town with the Cullman Mix or Goat Island Beer Cheese, or if you’re feeling fun, order a bag of Birthday Cake or even Dill Pickle. Each season brings new flavors to try.

Step inside and try something new or stick with the classics. Whatever it is you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it at Kernel Kullman.

