UPDATE: 51 water rescues after flooding and impassable roads in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flash flooding has led to more than 40 water rescue calls and significant problems for drivers this morning in Birmingham.

BFRS has responded to 43 rescue calls. Approximately 40 people have been actually rescued at this time. BFD are still responding to calls as they come in. No injuries have been reported.

Photos sent in from a viewer show conditions along 5th St SW. Fire and Rescue conducted at least one water rescue in the area.

The City of Birmingham spokesperson released this statement:

As with many cities throughout the state, Birmingham was pounded with heavy rain overnight. In some areas, there was as much as four to six inches of rain per hour. Whenever severe weather is predicted, our public works crews immediately prepare by cleaning inlets and water ways on top of their already daily maintenance of the system.

Last night’s levels of heavy rainfall, however, overwhelmed our system and affected many of our neighboring cities as well. Our crews are currently working throughout the city to stabilize areas. We ask that residents use caution and avoid driving or walking into large bodies of standing water.

Birmingham Mayor, Fire chief talk following Birmingham flooding
Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW
Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW(Joshua Raby)
Flooding and rescue in 400 block of 5th St SW
Flooding and rescue in 400 block of 5th St SW(Joshua Raby)
Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW
Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW(Joshua Raby)
Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW
Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW(Joshua Raby)

Video taken on 1st Ave N in Birmingham shows rushing water and impassable roads.

31st St and 8th Ave N
31st St and 8th Ave N(wbrc)
Flooding at 8th Ave and 31st N in Birmingham

