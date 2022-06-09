Deals
Thursday Morning Forecast

Thursday AM
Thursday AM(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT
Showers exiting east this morning with clouds hanging behind. VERY muggy this AM with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Clouds will gradually clear over the next several hours making way for sunshine. From the 70s to the 80s for afternoon highs. Slightly cooler today thanks to north winds pushing through. A slight chance of rain for the afternoon hours of your Thursday, but greater impacts look to move in Friday.

Lows tonight are in the 60s again, but slightly less muggy this time around.

Friday, expect showers and a few storms to make their way in. This will impact temperatures and keep us in the lower 80s for highs.

Rain chances linger for Saturday, but it’s not looking overly impactful for those weekend plans. Sunday is shaping up nicely with temperatures on the rise and skies drying up.

Over the next 10 days, rain will begin to clear and heat will settle in. Indices for next week are looking oppressive… Summertime heat and humidity are on the way!

