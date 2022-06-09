T-Minus Music Fest: How drinking a cold beer can help kids go to space camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A weekend of fun is in store at The Orion Amphitheater thanks to some folks around the Huntsville community.

T-Minus is a brand new music festival happening on Saturday, June 18th. Yellowhammer Brewery is renting out the Orion with the aim to raise $100,000 for scholarships to help send 100 children to Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

T-Minus Tangerine Kolsch is a Yellowhammer beer already created to help provide scholarships to Space Camp. Now, Yellowhammer wants to do more as they hope to raise $100,000 at T-Minus Fest for those hopeful campers.

Headlining the night is the Americana group, Old Crow Medicine Show. But before they hit the stage, the music will start start with local standout, Little and the Giants, Nashville rocker and returning favorite from Tangled String Music Fest, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and outlaw country singer-songwriter Jaime Wyatt.

The doors open at 3 p.m. and the music goes until 10:30 that night.

For more information and tickets, visit YellohammerBrwery.com or TheOrionHutnsville.com.

