Status of Alabamians involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been 17 months since hundreds of rioters stormed the United States Capitol building. Rioters from nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia were arrested. Out of those arrests, at least five were from north Alabama.

All suspects with ties to north Alabama are at different stages in their court cases. Here is where the cases stand for those individuals.

Joshua James

Joshua James was charged with conspiracy, entering a restricted building, seditious conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, civil disorder and aiding and abetting. He’s also accused of working with the Oath Keepers before, during and after the riot.

James was arrested in March 2021 after FBI agents raided his home in Arab. James plead guilty to seditious conspiracy charges and obstruction of an official proceeding.

The sentencing guideline range for Joshua A. James, who also pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding, was estimated to be 7¼ to nine years in prison. (Department of Justice via CNN)

In May 2022, James had his curfew hours for house arrest amended.

James is allowed to leave his residence for any reason within a 60-mile radius of his home between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. James is allowed to leave his residence between 7 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

He is also allowed to be outside of his home between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. two weekdays per week for therapeutic meetings.

James is still awaiting sentencing, but agreed to work with investigators as part of his plea deal. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

Lonnie Coffman

Lonnie Coffman of Morgan County plead guilty to multiple counts of firearm and weapons charges in November 2021. He is not accused of being a part of the riot, however, he was arrested near the capitol on Jan. 6.

Coffman plead guilty to two federal counts of illegal possession of a firearm and Molotov cocktails. He also plead guilty to one local charge in Washington, D.C., for having a pistol without a license.

Lonnie Coffman (Department of Justice)

Police said he had explosives, guns and a list of targets in his truck.

In April, Coffman was sentenced to 46 months in a federal prison.

Dillon Herrington

Dillon Herrington is a resident of Madison and was charged with the following:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Knowingly engage in any act of physical violence against any person or property in a restricted building

Willfully and knowingly engage in an act of physical violence in the grounds of the Capitol Building

Commit or attempt any act to obstruct, impede or interfere with law enforcement in the lawful performance of his official duties

Forcibly assault, resist, opposes, impede, intimidate or interfere

Herrington has a status hearing on June 10.

Dillon Herrington (Department of Justice)

Christian Manley

Christian Manley faces eight charges for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Christian Manley (Department of Justice)

Manley was indicted on the following eight charges in November 2021:

Civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building

Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

The trial is scheduled to begin on August 29.

Stephanie Baez

Stephanie Baez is from California but was arrested in Huntsville in 2021.

She was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct after posting numerous videos of herself at the riot. She pled not guilty and is free awaiting trial.

Baez is scheduled to go before a judge for a status hearing on June 6.

