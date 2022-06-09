Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

State looks to expedite Casey White’s escape case

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County in May.
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County in May.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A judge granted the state’s motion to drop the escape charge against Casey White for fleeing the Lauderdale County Detention Center on April 29.

Prosecutors are planning to take the case to a grand jury on June 27 to get a formal escape charge against White. It is being argued by the state that there is enough evidence that White is guilty of escaping, and that a preliminary hearing is not needed.

White’s attorneys filed an objection to the motion. They believe evidence that would be shown at a preliminary hearing would help the defense prepare its case in White’s escape case, as well as his upcoming capital murder trial.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison
New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple individuals on June 5 after an...
Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident

Latest News

'Police incident' outside Walnut Elementary school
Man dead following officer-involved shooting outside a Gadsden elementary school
Victor Hernandez Garcia was arrested after investigators discovered 22 pounds of uncut cocaine,...
22 pounds of uncut cocaine seized in Colbert Co.
Once Plotka serves his sentence, he will be on three years supervised release.
Former doctor sentenced to one year, one day in medical facility
Crash involving school bus, truck in Madison County
Multiple students suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus, truck on Maysville Road