SCOUTED: How Huntsville’s Aum Foundation is supporting young women

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) -The Aum Foundation is making a difference in the lives of young women in north Alabama.

The Aum Foundation is a nonprofit organization aimed to empower young women and support them as they transition out of high school and into their next steps, whether that be attending college or going straight into the workforce.

Dawn Pumpelly with The Scout Guide Huntsville sits down with two women from Huntsville’s Aum Foundation to learn more about the program’s pathway to success.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.