Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Potential intruder confronted outside elementary school in Alabama, superintendent says

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut Elementary School in Gadsden, Alabama.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An elementary school in central Alabama went into lockdown Thursday after police confronted a man on the campus.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence outside the school, and the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office described it as a “police incident” in a Facebook post.

According to Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick, a man was seen approaching the doors and possibly attempting to gain access to the building. After being notified, a school resource officer came outside and confronted the man. According to the superintendent, police arrived on the scene to assist.

Officials have not confirmed what transpired after police arrived on the scene.

Children were inside the building at the time for a summer education program, but officials say all children at the school are safe. The kids were bused to the nearby high school, and parents were called to pick them up.

People were asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison
New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple individuals on June 5 after an...
Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident
Rameka Lashala Fuqua, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance,...
Florence Police arrest woman for child endangerment

Latest News

Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting
'Police incident' outside Walnut Elementary school
Man dead following officer-involved shooting outside a Gadsden elementary school
A Louisiana State Police sign is seen outside Louisiana State Police Troop F headquarters in...
Justice Department opens probe into Louisiana State Police
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks, seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit