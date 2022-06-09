Deals
Police incident happening outside a Gadsden elementary school

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ETOWAH, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s office is at the scene of what they’re calling a police incident outside Walnut Park Elementary School.

It happened around 10 a.m.

Few details have been provided. Officials are calling it a “police incident” but say that all children at the school are safe.

People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Police incident.
Police incident.(Source: Etowah County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

