Police incident happening outside a Gadsden elementary school

ETOWAH, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s office is at the scene of what they’re calling a police incident outside Walnut Park Elementary School.

It happened around 10 a.m.

Few details have been provided. Officials are calling it a “police incident” but say that all children at the school are safe.

People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Police incident. (Source: Etowah County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

