Meta’s Huntsville Data Center campus expanding to support more than 300 jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, Meta announced a new expansion on its Huntsville data center campus.

According to a post from the Data Center’s Facebook page, the campus will add two near buildings reaching nearly 3.5 million square feet. The expansion also raises Meta’s investment in Huntsville to over $1.5 billion dollars with a data center supporting 300 jobs.

The post also announced two new Meta grants totaling $300,000 in support of local schools and STEM education.

$225,000 in support of the Raise Your Hand program with The Schools Foundation , a new initiative that aims to add 500 new National Board Certified Teachers to the Huntsville City, Madison City and Madison County school systems.

Meta is also providing $75,000 to the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in support of STEM equipment for the school.

With these two grants, Meta has given more than $1.5 million to local schools in Huntsville since 2019.

Meta is the parent organization of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

