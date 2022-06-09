Meta’s Huntsville Data Center campus expanding to support more than 300 jobs
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, Meta announced a new expansion on its Huntsville data center campus.
According to a post from the Data Center’s Facebook page, the campus will add two near buildings reaching nearly 3.5 million square feet. The expansion also raises Meta’s investment in Huntsville to over $1.5 billion dollars with a data center supporting 300 jobs.
The post also announced two new Meta grants totaling $300,000 in support of local schools and STEM education.
- $225,000 in support of the Raise Your Hand program with The Schools Foundation, a new initiative that aims to add 500 new National Board Certified Teachers to the Huntsville City, Madison City and Madison County school systems.
- Meta is also providing $75,000 to the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in support of STEM equipment for the school.
With these two grants, Meta has given more than $1.5 million to local schools in Huntsville since 2019.
Meta is the parent organization of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.