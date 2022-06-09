Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Meta’s Huntsville Data Center campus expanding to support more than 300 jobs

Meta Huntsville Data Center campus
Meta Huntsville Data Center campus(Meta Facebook page)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, Meta announced a new expansion on its Huntsville data center campus.

According to a post from the Data Center’s Facebook page, the campus will add two near buildings reaching nearly 3.5 million square feet. The expansion also raises Meta’s investment in Huntsville to over $1.5 billion dollars with a data center supporting 300 jobs.

The post also announced two new Meta grants totaling $300,000 in support of local schools and STEM education.

  • $225,000 in support of the Raise Your Hand program with The Schools Foundation, a new initiative that aims to add 500 new National Board Certified Teachers to the Huntsville City, Madison City and Madison County school systems.
  • Meta is also providing $75,000 to the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in support of STEM equipment for the school.

With these two grants, Meta has given more than $1.5 million to local schools in Huntsville since 2019.

Meta is the parent organization of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison
New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple individuals on June 5 after an...
Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident
Rameka Lashala Fuqua, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance,...
Florence Police arrest woman for child endangerment
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
‘Told my kids to act like they’re asleep’: Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks

Latest News

Man living in country illegally arrested in Alabama on child sexual exploitation charges
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
The complaints argue the GOP politicians should be kicked off the ballot this year because of...
Status of Alabamians involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Local business owners feeling the pressure of high gas prices
Businesses find ways to adjust to higher gas prices