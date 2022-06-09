Deals
Man living in country illegally arrested in Alabama on child sexual exploitation charges

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A federal judge sentenced a man with ties to Huntsville on child exploitation charges this week.

On June 8, Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced Myron Marroquin Lopez, age 32, to twenty years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release on the charges of child pornography production and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. According to the release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Lopez was living in the country illegally.

A report included with the October 2021 plea agreement detailed Lopez transporting a 15-year-old girl from Washington to Huntsville. She reportedly ran away from home. One week later she was recovered in Birmingham in joint efforts between federal and local agencies.

Per the report, Lopez had engaged in sexual activity with the child, and videos of such activity were located on his cell phone.

FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHTTF), along with FBI Washington Division, U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and Jefferson County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office, investigated the case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted the case.

