Madison County Commission renews three SRO positions for Madison County Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The need for more school resource officers (SRO) is at the forefront of the minds of local leaders.

This drive for more SROs comes after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Madison County Commission renewed three SRO positions for the Madison County School system on Wednesday.

Following the renewal, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said the Madison County School system is working towards its goal of adding more SROs.

“We are gradually getting to our goal of placing a deputy in each school,” sheriff Turner said. “We only had nine resource officers whenever we came into office. We now have 18. We lack about another six or seven to place a deputy in every school.”

That means some schools within the district are left unattended for a certain period of time, but sheriff Turner wants to change that.

“It’s the priority of our department and the safety of our kids in the school buildings,” sheriff Turner said. “We work every single day to provide that and we will continue to work every day until we get a deputy in every single school. That is not something we can put on the back burner we really need to focus on getting this done.”

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong joins sheriff Turner in having a goal to add more school resource officers to the Madison County Schools system.

“A relationship with students and having the comfort to go tell an officer if they hear something,” Strong said. “If something’s not right, that’s how this works it doesn’t work just putting a police officer in a school and saying you’re an SRO. There’s a lot of training they go through every summer continuing education and this is what is proven to be most successful throughout our country.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.