Local athlete competes against the world

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Taekwondo isn’t just a hobby, it’s a way of life for the Jeong family, including Bob Jones High School student, Yewon Jeong.

“I didn’t have any choice, I just started,” Jeong said.

Yewon’s parents were both world class martial artists back in Korea, but decided to move their family to the United States in 2012.

Yewon and her siblings have been competing for a while and have been very successful. Back in 2019, they officially became U.S. citizens, which gave them the opportunity to compete at the highest level, at the World Games, which happens every two years. In 2020, things seemed promising.

“We went to team trial, and I made it, and was so excited, but then COVID hit.,” Jeong added.

“Four years I felt like, ‘What have I done?”

Two years later, Jeong had the chance to represent the U.S. at the World Games. She competed this year in Traditional Team Poomsae and placed fifth in the world.

“I didn’t get to really think what emotions I had during the competition, but on the mat when they were announcing that we got fifth place, I think that’s when I relaxed my body,” Jeong said. “I was upset I didn’t get to get a medal, but later that day I was just honored and thankful that I got to compete on this big stage. Taekwondo taught me a lot of stuff. Not only the technical stuff and being healthy, but the character building, how to be respect, patient with earning new belts.”

