Lake house under construction destroyed in Guntersville

House fire in Guntersville
House fire in Guntersville(Brad Bodine)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A home at The Reserve in Guntersville is a complete loss following a Thursday fire.

According to Guntersville Firefighters on the scene, the house was 85% complete before the fire. The structure was burnt to the stonework. No one was hurt.

Margaret Ann Wheeler Bibb told WAFF she and her husband own the home. They were not living there at the time. The house was just weeks from being finished. According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, the plume of smoke could be seen from Guntersville’s Lurleen Drive, several miles away.

Fire scene in Guntersville
Fire scene in Guntersville(WAFF)

