Heat Wave Next Week!

Finally a quiet and dry evening in the Tennessee Valley. It looks like the weather will continue to be drier into the weekend. A few showers and storms could pop up Friday afternoon but the coverage will be nothing like what we have been dealing with this week. It will be comfortable tonight and early Friday. Highs in the 80s this weekend. We are giving First Alert for Monday-Wednesday next week. This is due to our forecast for dangerous heat. Heat index values will likely reach 105 in many areas during this time. Make sure you have a plan to deal with the heat wave next week. Morning lows will be around 75 with afternoon highs near 95. Isolated storm chances could return by Wednesday afternoon.
By Brad Travis
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

