Grissom High School teacher accused of forging vaccine cards, moving schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Grissom High School teacher that was accused of forging vaccine cards was approved to change schools.

History teacher and baseball coach, Shelby Hunter, was placed on administrative leave in December 2021 after an anonymous tip claimed he was forging or attempting to forge vaccine cards.

Hunter was not fired by Huntsville City Schools. Instead, Hunter was approved on Tuesday to move to Lee High School.

