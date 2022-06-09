Deals
Grissom High School teacher accused of forging vaccine cards, moving schools

His lawyer tells us Shelby Hunter was accused of making fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
His lawyer tells us Shelby Hunter was accused of making fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.(Change.org)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Grissom High School teacher that was accused of forging vaccine cards was approved to change schools.

History teacher and baseball coach, Shelby Hunter, was placed on administrative leave in December 2021 after an anonymous tip claimed he was forging or attempting to forge vaccine cards.

Hunter was not fired by Huntsville City Schools. Instead, Hunter was approved on Tuesday to move to Lee High School.

