Former police officer charged with killing unborn child

24-year-old Robert Allen Maddox, Jr. surrendered on Thursday, his bonding company confirmed.
Robert Allen Maddox Jr.
Robert Allen Maddox Jr.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A former Headland police officer already facing domestic violence allegations has been charged with murdering his unborn child.

24-year-old Robert Allen Maddox, Jr. surrendered to authorities via his bonding company on Thursday, the bonding company confirmed to News 4 and Dothan police confirmed.

Investigators allege that he violently struck his wife when she was pregnant, causing her lose the child.

“It was determined at the time of the assault the victim was pregnant with their child. During the assault, Mr. Maddox is alleged to have intentionally caused the victim to have a miscarriage,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said in a statement.

Maddox is also charged with strangling her, allegedly in front of their children. He was arrested on that charge in March and had been free on bond.

In text messages sent to his wife and obtained from court documents, Maddox seems to admit guilt, repeatedly asking forgiveness from his wife.

His murder charge has a $1.5 million bond.

Records show he moved to Gordon, Alabama last month.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

