Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Former doctor sentenced to one year, one day in medical facility

Once Plotka serves his sentence, he will be on three years supervised release.
Once Plotka serves his sentence, he will be on three years supervised release.(Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Huntsville doctor was sentenced on Thursday. Dr. Marshall Plotka was sentenced after pleading guilty to allowing drugs to be sold and used in his Hampton Cove home.

Plotka was sentenced to one year and one day in a medical facility because of his cancer diagnosis. Plotka tried to withdraw his guilty plea, but a judge denied his request.

READ MORE: Sentencing for former Huntsville doctor pushed back

Once Plotka serves his sentence, he will be on three years supervised release. Under supervision, he is not allowed to drink alcohol or use drugs.

Plotka is also required to enroll in a mental health program.

READ MORE: Indicted north Alabama doctor pleads guilty

The former doctor was arrested in 2019 for allowing his house to be a place where people could buy, sell, store and use illicit drugs. Plotka operated a clinic in Jones Valley called Phoenix Emergency Care. He later lost his medical license.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison
New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple individuals on June 5 after an...
Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident

Latest News

'Police incident' outside Walnut Elementary school
Man dead following officer-involved shooting outside a Gadsden elementary school
Victor Hernandez Garcia was arrested after investigators discovered 22 pounds of uncut cocaine,...
22 pounds of uncut cocaine seized in Colbert Co.
Crash involving school bus, truck in Madison County
Multiple students suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus, truck on Maysville Road
House fire in Guntersville
Lake house under construction destroyed in Guntersville