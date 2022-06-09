Former doctor sentenced to one year, one day in medical facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Huntsville doctor was sentenced on Thursday. Dr. Marshall Plotka was sentenced after pleading guilty to allowing drugs to be sold and used in his Hampton Cove home.

Plotka was sentenced to one year and one day in a medical facility because of his cancer diagnosis. Plotka tried to withdraw his guilty plea, but a judge denied his request.

Once Plotka serves his sentence, he will be on three years supervised release. Under supervision, he is not allowed to drink alcohol or use drugs.

Plotka is also required to enroll in a mental health program.

The former doctor was arrested in 2019 for allowing his house to be a place where people could buy, sell, store and use illicit drugs. Plotka operated a clinic in Jones Valley called Phoenix Emergency Care. He later lost his medical license.

