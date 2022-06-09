Deals
First Alert Forecast

A few more showers overnight with a break in the rain and humidity on Thursday. A few scattered storms return Friday afternoon but they will not be as strong as the storms we have had the last few days. A mostly dry weekend with highs in the 80s. We have First Alert out for dangerous heat Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Highs next week will reach the 90s with a potential heat index over 105. Get ready for the heat.
By Brad Travis
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

