Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

FBI: Credit card scheme targeting businesses in multiple states including AL

Credit card scams targeting businesses
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FBI is investigating a multi-state scheme that’s targeting businesses in the south, including Alabama.

Thieves are allegedly using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases over the phone. The FBI says so far more than 100 businesses have been targeted.

The businesses include tire stores, lumber companies, furniture stores and others. Investigators say once a purchase was made over the phone, the items are then picked up by drivers and taken to other states to be resold. In many cases, the drivers didn’t know the items were purchased illegally. Days later, the FBI says the targeted businesses learned about the fraudulent sales.

The Better Business Bureau says businesses need to keep an eye out for large purchases.

“Just because you are in the business world doesn’t mean you’re excluded from falling victim. These scams they can happen to anybody. They can happen to consumers. They can happen to a business, so you always need to keep your guard up keep your eyes open,” Alex Derencz, with the BBB of Central and South Alabama said.

The FBI office in Charlotte, North Carolina is working with several law enforcement agencies to figure out who’s behind this scheme. Businesses with similar unsolved crimes should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or tips.fbi.gov. Law enforcement agencies investigating similar crimes should contact their local FBI office or agents in their area directly.

You can read more about the scheme here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison
New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple individuals on June 5 after an...
Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident
Rameka Lashala Fuqua, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance,...
Florence Police arrest woman for child endangerment
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
‘Told my kids to act like they’re asleep’: Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks

Latest News

Meta Huntsville Data Center campus
Meta’s Huntsville Data Center campus expanding to support more than 300 jobs
Man living in country illegally arrested in Alabama on child sexual exploitation charges
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
The complaints argue the GOP politicians should be kicked off the ballot this year because of...
Status of Alabamians involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Local business owners feeling the pressure of high gas prices
Businesses find ways to adjust to higher gas prices