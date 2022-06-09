Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This is a crime of convenience and timing.

This crime happens right at the front door of the Home Depot in Madison.

A woman pulls up in a black Toyota 4 Runner, right next to this blue truck with a loaded bed. A man hops out of the passenger side, checks if the coast is clear and takes a lap around the truck before making his move.

The man grabs a large Milwaukee brand tool box filled with expensive tools. After struggling to get it through the window, the woman inside pops the trunk. In the end, they make off with a total of three toolboxes worth over $3,000.

Do you recognize these tools, I mean thieves?

The Crime Stoppers are still looking for Zachary Shawn Cox who’s wanted for drug possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl.

Police want to find Mariah Carole Cook on a Methamphetamine possession charge.

Can you help track down Jamarkus Lashawn Eggleston for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine into our area.

Billy Wayne Coulter is wanted on a DUI charge after eight previous convictions.

Just one tip to the Crime Stoppers could earn you up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

