Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Multiple students suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus, truck on Maysville Road

Crash involving school bus, truck in Madison County
Crash involving school bus, truck in Madison County(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials responded to a crash involving a school bus on Maysville Road on Thursday.

According to Carter Watkins with Madison County Schools, a truck collided with a school bus carrying eight students in a traffic incident. The scene was on Maysville Road near Shrewsberry Drive.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, four students on the bus were checked out on the scene by emergency medical crews. Two of the students had minor injuries and two are still being evaluated.

The kids were being taken to their homes at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison
New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple individuals on June 5 after an...
Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident
Rameka Lashala Fuqua, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance,...
Florence Police arrest woman for child endangerment

Latest News

'Police incident' outside Walnut Elementary school
Man dead following officer-involved shooting outside a Gadsden elementary school
House fire in Guntersville
Lake house under construction destroyed in Guntersville
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Meta Huntsville Data Center campus
Meta’s Huntsville Data Center campus expanding to support more than 300 jobs