Multiple students suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus, truck on Maysville Road

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials responded to a crash involving a school bus on Maysville Road on Thursday.

According to Carter Watkins with Madison County Schools, a truck collided with a school bus carrying eight students in a traffic incident. The scene was on Maysville Road near Shrewsberry Drive.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, four students on the bus were checked out on the scene by emergency medical crews. Two of the students had minor injuries and two are still being evaluated.

The kids were being taken to their homes at the time of the crash.

