Businesses find ways to adjust to higher gas prices

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The ability to work from home is a luxury for some, but what happens when something goes wrong at home? You have to call someone in.

“We cover Madison, Morgan, and Limestone county so our guys put a lot of miles on their work vans every day.”

Keith Jackson is the owner of Jackson Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling. With being based in Decatur, the increase in fuel has already caused him to increase service prices. Now, he’s considering the next alternative to ease the pain on his employees.

“We’ve actually considered, some of our guys live more remote so we’re considering, and some days we already do it, is dispatching them from their home and not having them come to the shop,” said Jackson.

Paul Smith owns Roto-Rooter in Huntsville and steep gas prices have caused him to reduce his overall area of service, interfering with relationships he’s had with clients for years.

He’s hasn’t raised his prices for customers, but he’s brought on new workers in a specialized role.

“We’ve actually hired extra dispatchers,” Smith started. “And they dispatch those areas so that they are keenly focused to keep men and our technicians in an area where they start at and that we’re providing the quickest help to the customer and then for the company we’re keeping them in a geographic area that’s the closest.”

Imagine the price difference per month for Smith’s fleet of 30 trucks.

“Normally, we are somewhere between $18,500 per month is our fuel bill. It was before what we’ve experienced here in the last couple of months. Last month, alone, $32,000 was my fuel bill.”

