Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Attorney: Arby’s hot grease victim will require extensive medical treatment for foreseeable future

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Jameria Hairston is now out of the hospital, but we’re told her recovery will take some time. Her attorney calls what happened to her deplorable.

In April, Hairston and her two kids were in the drive thru lane at Arby’s in Hueytown when investigators say former manager Shea Peoples “just snapped” and then allegedly threw hot grease on Hairston. She suffered second degree burns over a large portion of her body. She’s now out of the hospital but has a long recovery ahead according to her attorney Courtney French.

“A lot of medical treatment due to the severity of the burns on her back, arms, legs and still undergoing a lot of medical treatment for those burns and wounds,” Courtney French, Hairston’s attorney said.

Peoples is facing assault and reckless endangerment charges. She’s also facing a civil lawsuit from the victim. Hairston’s two children were added to that lawsuit because of what they witnessed.

“She’s trying to tear the clothes off of her because of the burns. It’s just something that they have been rehearsing over and over in their minds and now really frankly are afraid to go through the drive-thru window,” French said.

French is now trying to get video of the incident from Arby’s. He claims the former manager had complaints against her.

“Apparently that Arby’s knew about beforehand, other complaints they had on this manager from other customers, other employees who work there. So she was a timebomb and had no business working there or working with the public,” French said.

Hairston’s civil lawsuit is seeking an unspecified amount of money from Arby’s, its former manager and the companies that own and operate the restaurant.

We’ve learned 50-year-old Peoples waived her right to a preliminary hearing. This means the case will be sent to the Grand Jury for possible indictment.

In a statement, Arby’s says its cooperating with law enforcement and claim they are working to help support the victim’s recovery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison
House fire in Guntersville
Lake house under construction destroyed in Guntersville
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Crash involving school bus, truck in Madison County
Multiple students suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus, truck on Maysville Road

Latest News

Stopping the Derrick Street encampment eviction.
“Stop Eviction” Homeless advocates threaten legal action against City of Huntsville
Stopping the Derrick Street encampment eviction.
Stopping the Derrick Street encampment eviction
Arby's hot grease victim out of hospital
Arby's hot grease victim out of hospital
More than thirty students were inside an elementary school in Gadsden when a man was shot and...
Nearby residents react to officer involved shooting outside Gadsden Elementary School
What you need to know before you travel with test positivity rates rising in Alabama.
How to plan a COVID-safe summer vacation