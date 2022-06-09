Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

70-year-old man convicted of wife’s murder denied parole

William Stewart
William Stewart(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 70-year-old man convicted of murdering his wife in 1984 was denied parole on Wednesday.

William Stewart murdered his wife, Debbie, in their Decatur home. After the murder, Stewart dismembered his wife’s body and buried her in the backyard of the residence.

Stewart later installed a fish pond where his wife was buried to further conceal her body.

In 1987, Stewart filed for bankruptcy and lost possession of the residence. Decatur Police Department officers approached the new owners of the home, asking to excavate the fish pond.

When officers dug up the pond, multiple plastic bags were found containing Debbie’s remains. Stewart was arrested and charged with his wife’s murder.

Stewart was convicted in 1988 and sentenced to life in prison. On several occasions, Stewart has come up for parole.

On Wednesday, members of the parole board in Montgomery voted unanimously to deny Stewart’s request for parole.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison
New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple individuals on June 5 after an...
Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident

Latest News

The Federal Reserve hopes by raising interest rates they can combat the issue that has been...
Economists see no end in sight for spiking prices
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County in May.
State looks to expedite Casey White’s escape charge
Multiple students suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus and truck on Maysville...
Madison County school bus crash
Update in Casey White's escape trial.
Update in Casey White's escape trial