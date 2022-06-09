22 pounds of uncut cocaine seized in Colbert Co.

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Colbert County Drug Task Force and other officers from law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant in Muscle Shoals on Wednesday.

Victor Hernandez Garcia was arrested after investigators discovered 22 pounds of uncut cocaine, two pounds of methamphetamine, scales, baggies, guns and $29,601 in his residence at 2219 6th Street.

Drugs and weapons seized in Muscle Shoals. (Colbert County Sheriff's Office)

Garcia is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

