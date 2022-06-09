Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

22 pounds of uncut cocaine seized in Colbert Co.

Victor Hernandez Garcia was arrested after investigators discovered 22 pounds of uncut cocaine,...
Victor Hernandez Garcia was arrested after investigators discovered 22 pounds of uncut cocaine, two pounds of methamphetamine, scales, baggies, guns and $29,601 in his residence at 2219 6th Street.(MGN ONLINE)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Colbert County Drug Task Force and other officers from law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant in Muscle Shoals on Wednesday.

Victor Hernandez Garcia was arrested after investigators discovered 22 pounds of uncut cocaine, two pounds of methamphetamine, scales, baggies, guns and $29,601 in his residence at 2219 6th Street.

Drugs and weapons seized in Muscle Shoals.
Drugs and weapons seized in Muscle Shoals.(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)

Garcia is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, some Madison residents have spotted alligators on pathways.
Alligator spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison
New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Huntsville mother speaks out on deadly crash, no arrests or charges made
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple individuals on June 5 after an...
Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident

Latest News

'Police incident' outside Walnut Elementary school
Man dead following officer-involved shooting outside a Gadsden elementary school
Once Plotka serves his sentence, he will be on three years supervised release.
Former doctor sentenced to one year, one day in medical facility
Crash involving school bus, truck in Madison County
Multiple students suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus, truck on Maysville Road
House fire in Guntersville
Lake house under construction destroyed in Guntersville