22 pounds of uncut cocaine seized in Colbert Co.
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Colbert County Drug Task Force and other officers from law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant in Muscle Shoals on Wednesday.
Victor Hernandez Garcia was arrested after investigators discovered 22 pounds of uncut cocaine, two pounds of methamphetamine, scales, baggies, guns and $29,601 in his residence at 2219 6th Street.
Garcia is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
