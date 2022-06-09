2022 W.C. Handy Festival Music Camp canceled

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The 2022 W.C. Handy Festival Music Camp has been canceled due to the unavailability of the usual location.

The decision was made on Wednesday by the Music Preservation Society, Inc. Board of Directors. It is still encouraged to attend the W.C. Handy Festival from July 22 through July 31.

Music Camp Director Dr. Lloyd Jones said it is best to wait till 2023 to make Music Camp’s return.

“With all the renovations taking place in the department of music at UNA, it is best to wait until we can operate as normally as possible,” Dr. Jones said in a statement. “We are excited to bring back this wonderful opportunity next summer.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.