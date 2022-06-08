Testing error causes UAH to send out alert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - During a regularly scheduled test, an alert was sent to multiple buildings of the University of Alabama in Huntsville campus.

It was determined by UAH staff that the alert was a testing error. The campus was alerted of the error through the UAlert notification system. There was no threat to campus.

UAH Alert: This is a test of the UAlert notification system. THERE WAS A TESTING MALFUNCTION THERE IS NO IMMEDIATE THREAT — UAH UAlert (@UAH_UAlert) June 8, 2022

A spokesperson for UAH said the following in an email to WAFF:

“We apologize for any inconvenience and regret any confusion this may have caused. We continuously test, monitor and examine our alert systems to ensure the most effective communication processes are in place to prioritize safety and security on campus.”

