Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Dierks Bentley Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Testing error causes UAH to send out alert

Ross claims on campus there are about 20 designated areas or zones where students have to be...
Ross claims on campus there are about 20 designated areas or zones where students have to be in, when trying to use their First Amendment right, freedom of speech for an expressive activity.(Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - During a regularly scheduled test, an alert was sent to multiple buildings of the University of Alabama in Huntsville campus.

It was determined by UAH staff that the alert was a testing error. The campus was alerted of the error through the UAlert notification system. There was no threat to campus.

A spokesperson for UAH said the following in an email to WAFF:

“We apologize for any inconvenience and regret any confusion this may have caused. We continuously test, monitor and examine our alert systems to ensure the most effective communication processes are in place to prioritize safety and security on campus.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple individuals on June 5 after an...
Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident
Martella Tyler
Loved ones remember Martella Tyler, a victim of an apparent murder-suicide
Murder-suicide investigation continues in Huntsville
Court documents may shed light on murder-suicide investigation
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

According to court documents, Afolabi and co-conspirators had a scheme to defraud the Illinois...
Man pleads guilty to COVID-19 unemployment fraud
Decatur Fire & Rescue
Decatur Fire and Rescue responds to fire
Retired Colbert County K9 Deputy Bono
Retired K9 deputy passes away in Colbert County
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers