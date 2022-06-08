Southern Fried Film Festival is serving up the best movies in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville is known for it’s work in space but what about with the stars?

Soon, people from all over the world are coming together for the Southern Fried Film Festival. Experience the world through the lens of others and the stories they tell through this weekend long event.

The fest kicks off Thursday, June 9 at The Orion Amphitheater with some pre-party fun followed up by the the first films of the weekend. Events will continue at Salty Nut Brewery and 3rd Circle Cellars.

For more information and to get your tickets, visit SouthernFriedFilmFestival.org.

