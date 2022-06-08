Sex abuse survivors give recommendations to Southern Baptist Convention

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Survivors of sexual abuse by Southern Baptist clergy members gave their own recommendations on reforms they want to see in the convention.

The Southern Baptist Convention released hundreds of names of clergy members accused of sexual violence. The convention’s Sexual Abuse Task Force released its own recommendations to solve the sexual abuse problem in the church, including creating a position that would receive allegations of abuse and sexual abuse prevention training.

A group of survivors is putting forth their own recommendations.

“These are the people who have had direct experience both with the abuse and with the church,” said Melanie Sakoda, the Survivor Support Coordinator at SNAP. “Their voices need to be heard if you really want to start an effective method of dealing with abuse within the Southern Baptist Convention.”

The group of survivors wants to see similar changes, but they want them to be led independently, not by the church.

“A lot of times abuse survivors no longer are associated with the church They’re not necessarily comfortable Any amount of space you can give it away from the church you’re going to make it more likely that people are going to come forward”

They want to create an independent Commission to receive reports about clergy sex abuse and a ‘ministry check’ database that’s open to the public and run independently. They also want a ‘survivor restoration fund’ and a memorial for survivors at the national Southern Baptist Convention headquarters.

Attorney Roy T. Willey IV, representing the Southern Baptist Convention, says they support the survivor’s recommendations:

“We resolutely support the SBC sexual abuse survivors’ recommendations. It is imperative to implement these recommendations as soon as possible to further acknowledge the harm done, and to begin to rectify it. In combination with the Guidepost team’s recommendations, which were commissioned by the SBC’s current leadership, these recommendations directly from survivors round out a positive path forward for a very negative chapter in the SBC’s history.

At the end of the day no memorial, nor compensation can undo what has been done to these victims, but they bring light to what has happened and begin the repentance that is so critical for the SBC.

It should not be a requirement that victims sign a release, or otherwise waive any civil claims in connection with receiving benefits from any voluntary fund the SBC creates. To deprive victims of their constitutional rights because of participating in a voluntary fund when so much has already been taken from them would only add insult to injury. We support the victims’ goal of obtaining closure, and recognition from the SBC and have set up a website, www.SouthernBaptistSexualAbuse.com, where victims can share their stories and look for next steps.”

Willey says he is not sure if these recommendations will be introduced at their annual convention starting on Sunday.

The Executive Committee will vote on the Sexual Abuse Task Force’s reform recommendations.

