Retired K9 deputy passes away in Colbert County

Retired Colbert County K9 Deputy Bono
Retired Colbert County K9 Deputy Bono(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
By Wade Smith
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a retired K9 deputy this week.

According to a Sheriff’s Office post on Tuesday, retired K9 Bono passed away at the age of 12. Alongside his partner Deputy Bradley Skipworth, Bono helped to take drugs off the street of Colbert County.

Deputy Bradley Skipworth and K9 Deputy Bono
Deputy Bradley Skipworth and K9 Deputy Bono(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)

Read the Sheriff’s Office goodbye post below:

Today it was with a heavy heart that we had to say goodbye to a very special member of our Sheriff’s Office. K9 Deputy Bono served our Department bravely for about 6 years before he retired. Deputy Bono was 12 years old and with his partner, Deputy Bradley Skipworth, they have taken countless amounts of drugs off the streets of your county. Their dedicated attack against drug crimes bonded them and they became an unstoppable team, with both the Sheriff’s Office and their partnership with the Colbert County Drug Task Force. We want to thank Deputy Skipworth, his wife Amanda, and their family for the years they accepted Deputy Bono as a part of their home. We will have more pictures tomorrow and a commemorative video to remember Deputy Bono as well. From all of us in the entire department, Deputies, Investigators, Office Staff, Jail Staff, and Sheriff Williamson, to Deputy Bono, your last call has ended and we will take it from here.

