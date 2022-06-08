More Strong Storms and Flooding Concerns Today

Staying mostly dry for now across the Tennessee Valley, but another active day is on tap as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Afternoon highs will be warming back into the upper 80s with numerous showers and storms developing posing much of the same threats that we saw yesterday including damaging wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. With the two to four inches we already saw in most areas yesterday, flash flooding will be of high concern as we’re looking to add on a couple of more inches today. A few showers and storms could be lingering into the late evening hours, but models are in good agreement that we likely will get a good break from the wet weather overnight into Thursday. Overnight lows will be dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Plan on cooler and drier conditions on Thursday with highs topping out in the low 80s and an isolated chance for a stray shower or storm. Enjoy our brief dry period while it lasts because more scattered showers and storms will be coming right around the corner Friday afternoon and evening. Showers will likely be diminishing on Saturday morning and dry conditions will be returning back to the forecast and be here to stay for a while.

Cool start to the upcoming weekend with highs in the low 80s, but we’ll be steadily warming up into the mid and upper 80s on Sunday. As an upper level ridge builds across the region, temperatures will continue to rise into next week with highs soaring into the low and mid 90s. Heat indices will likely be in the triple-digit range, so it’s looking like perfect pool weather.

