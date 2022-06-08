More heavy rainfall and strong storms Wednesday

Another morning where we head out the door with very high humidity and warm temperatures in the lower 70s.

Some scattered showers and isolated storms will stay with us through mid-morning with some slight clearing in the clouds. Highs today will reach the middle to upper 80s with dew points staying in the upper 60s to lower 70s, things will feel very tropical. Additional scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and evening hours. Like the past several days, these storms will be stronger with potentially damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, hail and locally heavy rainfall. With the amount of moisture available in the atmosphere and the already saturated soils, any heavy rainfall we see will lead to street flooding and even flash flooding.

A weak cold front will sweep through tonight and will lower the humidity levels for Thursday. Thursday should be mainly dry and fairly comfortable with cooler high temps in the low to middle 80s. One more round of rain and storms is anticipated for Friday afternoon. The weekend forecast is trending drier, which is great news for outside plans. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s for Saturday and Sunday with just isolated chances for rain and storms on Saturday.

By next week, a large upper level ridge will build in and temperatures will soar as a result, highs will be in the middle 90s with a heat index likely over 100 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.