Man pleads guilty to COVID-19 unemployment fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A Georgia resident pleaded guilty on Wednesday for using stolen identities to collect more than $4 million in unemployment benefits in multiple states.

Olushola Adewole Afolabi, 39, of Austell, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. According to court documents, Afolabi and co-conspirators had a scheme to defraud the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES) from September 2020 through July 2021.

Afolabi and co-conspirators used identities of elderly Illinois residents to deposit claims into bank accounts. They then used debit cards to withdraw cash and purchase money order from retail stores across the Northern District of Alabama.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy to commit wire fraud is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“Defrauding government programs designed to assist struggling Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic is shameful,” United States Attorney Prim Escalona said in a statement. “The United States Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will aggressively target individuals who used a national pandemic as an opportunity to line their own pockets.”

“The defendants stole millions intended for those suffering during the pandemic and sent the proceeds overseas. Thanks to the hard work of the Northern District of Alabama, these criminals have been brought to Justice,” Office of Deputy Attorney General, Director of COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Kevin Chambers said. “This case and others to come demonstrate the Department’s commitment to aggressively pursue and disrupt transnational actors who exploited pandemic relief programs.”

