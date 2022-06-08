Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Dierks Bentley Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Man gets 59 years for attempted kidnapping of teen he was prostituting, DA says

Ricky Stevenson, 29, was sentenced to 59 years in prison.
Ricky Stevenson, 29, was sentenced to 59 years in prison.(Collin County District Attorney's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKINNEY, Texas (Gray News) – A man was sentenced to 59 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl, officials said.

According to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, 29-year-old Ricky Stevenson took the teen to a nail salon in January 2021. After paying for their services and leaving the salon, Stevenson was seen punching the girl so hard that she fell to the ground.

Captured by surveillance cameras, Stevenson then grabbed her, dragged her by her hair and clothes, and threw her in his car.

The district attorney said the girl was able to stumble out of the car in an attempt to run away. Stevenson then grabbed her by the hair a second time and tried to throw her back in the car, but she was able to escape and run to the safety of eyewitnesses.

Upon investigation, the Plano Police Department revealed that the girl had been prostituted by Stevenson beginning at age 16, and she was 17 at the time of the 2021 assault.

A jury found Stevenson guilty, and he was sentenced to 59 years in prison. Detectives testified that they identified at least two other women that Stevenson had been prostituting, one of whom he also physically assaulted.

The jury was also presented with evidence from Stevenson’s social media pages in which he boasted about being a pimp and controlling women.

Stevenson had two prior felony convictions for assault.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple individuals on June 5 after an...
Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident
Martella Tyler
Loved ones remember Martella Tyler, a victim of an apparent murder-suicide
Murder-suicide investigation continues in Huntsville
Court documents may shed light on murder-suicide investigation
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

According to court documents, Afolabi and co-conspirators had a scheme to defraud the Illinois...
Man pleads guilty to COVID-19 unemployment fraud
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the...
Capitol attack’s full story: Jan. 6 panel probes US risks
FILE - A trash can overflows as people sit outside of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial by...
Interior Dept. to phase out plastic water bottles at national parks
FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich.
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar