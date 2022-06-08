Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Dierks Bentley Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Man arrested in Minnesota in Alabama slaying

Authorities say a man wanted in a gunshot killing that occurred last year in Alabama has been...
Authorities say a man wanted in a gunshot killing that occurred last year in Alabama has been arrested in Minnesota. (File image)(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in a gunshot killing that occurred last year in Alabama has been arrested in Minnesota.

Police in the west Alabama city of Selma say 18-year-old Javontae Mitchell was captured last week near the Canadian border by federal marshals.

Mitchell was sought in the killing of 26-year-old Taquon Fikes. Fikes was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a house a year ago. Police say he was killed in a fight.

Court records weren’t immediately available to show whether Mitchell had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple individuals on June 5 after an...
Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident
Martella Tyler
Loved ones remember Martella Tyler, a victim of an apparent murder-suicide
Murder-suicide investigation continues in Huntsville
Court documents may shed light on murder-suicide investigation
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

Linde says it plans to build an $83 million plant in Washington County to produce hydrogen gas.
British company opening hydrogen plant in southwest Alabama
Voting generic
Mississippi election: 4 Congress seats on primary ballots
Mo Brooks on Sunday released a statement on Twitter asking “MAGA Nation” to help plead his case...
Once dumped by Trump, Brooks seeks his endorsement again
A public meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 to discuss EBR Parish's tire-shredding program.
Tennessee unveils trail made out of tires