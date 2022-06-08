Huntsville stabbing suspect had warrant for Montgomery attempted murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspect for a stabbing that left four people injured on June 1 also had a warrant out for his arrest for an attempted murder charge in Montgomery.

On May 28, Dexter Houghton, 35, was developed as a suspect after allegedly assaulting someone in the 800 block of Herron Street in Montgomery. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Houghton attacked four people at an apartment complex off Academy Drive and Mastin Lake Road on June 1. Houghton fled the scene, but was later arrested at gate 9 of Redstone Arsenal.

