Huntsville stabbing suspect had warrant for Montgomery attempted murder

Dexter Fitzgerald Houghton
Dexter Fitzgerald Houghton(HPD)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspect for a stabbing that left four people injured on June 1 also had a warrant out for his arrest for an attempted murder charge in Montgomery.

On May 28, Dexter Houghton, 35, was developed as a suspect after allegedly assaulting someone in the 800 block of Herron Street in Montgomery. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Houghton attacked four people at an apartment complex off Academy Drive and Mastin Lake Road on June 1. Houghton fled the scene, but was later arrested at gate 9 of Redstone Arsenal.

