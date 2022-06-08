Deals
Florence Police arrest woman for child endangerment

Rameka Lashala Fuqua, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance,...
Rameka Lashala Fuqua, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and chemical endangerment of a child.(Florence Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was arrested Tuesday when officers with the Florence Police Department discovered drugs and razors within reach of two children.

Officers with the Florence Police Department responded to a fight call at Cherry Hill Homes when they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from an apartment nearby.

The officers could reportedly see marijuana and a set of scales inside of Rameka Lashala Fuqua’s, apartment. The officers then contacted the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.

After obtaining a search warrant, the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force located marijuana, crack cocaine, hydrocodone pills, digital scales and a razor blade with cocaine residue all within reach of two children.

Fuqua, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

