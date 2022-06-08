Florence man arrested on two Grand Jury warrants from 2020 case

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday who had two Grand Jury warrants out for his arrest from a 2020 case.

Benjamin Letson allegedly stole bank cards and a debit card from his mom and used the cards at local Florence businesses.

After stealing her cards, Letson also failed to pay his mother’s healthcare bills, leaving her without proper care.

The Florence Police Department say that Letson is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $42,000 bond. Letson is being charged with possessing a forged instrument and financial exploitation of the elderly.

