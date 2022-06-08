Falcon Feeder: How a summer lunch program is hitting the road

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One school system in north Alabama is hitting the road to make sure hunger isn’t a problem this summer.

Florence City Schools is helping feed children and their families around the Shoals area. The Falcon Feeder is a food truck that serves meals to the community each week.

Every Tuesday and Thursday through June 30th, expect to see the Falcon Feeder riding into action. This year’s schedule is scaled back from last year’s, but the mission remains the same, to see that no child goes hungry during summer.

This summer’s schedule can be found below and on the Florence City School’s Facebook page.

Schedule below:

Royal Avenue Rec Center - 11:00 a.m.

Florence Food Center - 11:11 a.m.

Carver Homes - 11:18 a.m.

Cypress Gardens - 11:36 a.m.

Harlan Elementary - 11:45 a.m.

Mars Hill Manor/Heatherwood - 11:53 a.m.

Hearn Mobile Home Park - 12:12 p.m.

Weeden Elementary - 12:25 p.m.

Weeden Heights Apartments - 12:38 p.m.

Midway Street - 12:45 p.m.

Cherry Hill Homes - 12:54 p.m.

Southern Oaks - 1:07 p.m.

Hermitage Oaks - 1:15 p.m.

