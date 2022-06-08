Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Dierks Bentley Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Expect continued increase in new COVID-19 deaths, CDC says

Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at...
Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Dec. 14, 2021.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts the number of new COVID-19 deaths will continue to increase over the next month.

In findings publishing Wednesday, the agency forecasts more than 12,000 deaths over the next four weeks. That would take the average number of deaths every single day from 300 to just over 500.

This is the fourth consecutive week public health experts have predicted an increase.

The study found that COVID-19 hospitalizations will continue to remain stable.

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, there are currently over 28,000 hospitalized with COVID-19.

New variants are set to keep COVID-19 circulating at high levels throughout the summer, according to new research. (CNN, Life Itself)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple individuals on June 5 after an...
Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident
Martella Tyler
Loved ones remember Martella Tyler, a victim of an apparent murder-suicide
Murder-suicide investigation continues in Huntsville
Court documents may shed light on murder-suicide investigation
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Harvey Weinstein will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a...
Harvey Weinstein to be charged in UK over assault claims
Casey White was captured in Evansville, Indiana.
Change of venue hearing set for Casey White
A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
US diverts COVID-19 funds to secure vaccines amid stalemate
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Ukrainian forces could pull back from embattled eastern city