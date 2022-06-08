Deals
Decatur Fire and Rescue responding to possible fire

Decatur Fire & Rescue
Decatur Fire & Rescue(Decatur Fire & Rescue)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur fire and Rescue is on the scene of a possible fire at Summer Manor Apartments in Decatur.

According to a Facebook post from Decatur Fire and Rescue, smoke has been seen but there has not been a fire found yet.

Residents of the apartment complex are being evacuated due to the possibility of a fire.

Decatur Fire and Rescue warns people to avoid the area at this time.

Breaking News: Decatur Fire and Rescue units are on the scene at Summer Manor Apartments on Wilson St. NE for the...

Posted by Decatur Fire & Rescue on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

