Decatur Fire and Rescue responding to possible fire

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur fire and Rescue is on the scene of a possible fire at Summer Manor Apartments in Decatur.

According to a Facebook post from Decatur Fire and Rescue, smoke has been seen but there has not been a fire found yet.

Residents of the apartment complex are being evacuated due to the possibility of a fire.

Decatur Fire and Rescue warns people to avoid the area at this time.

Breaking News: Decatur Fire and Rescue units are on the scene at Summer Manor Apartments on Wilson St. NE for the... Posted by Decatur Fire & Rescue on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.