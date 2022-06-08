Decatur Fire and Rescue responding to possible fire
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur fire and Rescue is on the scene of a possible fire at Summer Manor Apartments in Decatur.
According to a Facebook post from Decatur Fire and Rescue, smoke has been seen but there has not been a fire found yet.
Residents of the apartment complex are being evacuated due to the possibility of a fire.
Decatur Fire and Rescue warns people to avoid the area at this time.
