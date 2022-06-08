Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Dierks Bentley Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s house

FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, on April 23, 2021.(Erin Schaff | Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Wednesday that an armed man who made threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s house in Maryland.

The man was arrested about 1:50 a.m., court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in an email.

The California man, in his 20s, was armed with a gun and a knife, according to a law enforcement official. The man, whose identity has not been released, arrived in a taxi early in the morning and told law enforcement officers he wanted to kill Kavanaugh, the official said.

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Washington Post initially reported the arrest, quoting sources who said the man also was carrying burglary tools. He told police he was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the court is about to overrule Roe v. Wade, the court’s landmark abortion case, the Post reported. He was also said to be upset over recent mass shootings, according to the newspaper.

The justices have been provided round-the-clock security at their homes amid concerns about violence following the court’s ultimate decision.

There have been protests at Kavanaugh’s house in a Maryland suburb just outside the District of Columbia, and at the homes of other justices, as well as demonstrations at the court, where a security fence rings the building and nearby streets have been closed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple individuals on June 5 after an...
Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident
Martella Tyler
Loved ones remember Martella Tyler, a victim of an apparent murder-suicide
Murder-suicide investigation continues in Huntsville
Court documents may shed light on murder-suicide investigation
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

Rameka Lashala Fuqua, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance,...
Florence Police arrest woman for child endangerment
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
Uvalde student describes putting blood on herself
Benjamin Letson is being charged with possessing a forged instrument and financial exploitation...
Florence man arrested on two Grand Jury warrants from 2020 case
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
The bookshelves from ProtectED Solutions are real shelves, but they also have a layer of Kevlar...
Company makes bulletproof bookshelves to protect students during school shootings